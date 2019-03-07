You are here

Home > Consumer

E-cigarette use linked to heart trouble: study

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 9:28 PM

file741dwhvoe2dss48z2c3.jpg
People who use e-cigarettes are more likely to have heart problems than those who don't, says a study released on Thursday in the US.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] People who use e-cigarettes are more likely to have heart problems than those who don't, says a study released on Thursday in the US.

The rate of heart attacks among those who vape was 34 per cent higher than among those who don't, once corrections were made for risk factors such as age, gender, body mass index, cholesterol level, blood pressure and tobacco use.

E-cigarette users were 25 per cent more likely to have coronary artery disease and 55 per cent more likely to suffer from depression or anxiety, the study says.

"Until now, little has been known about cardiovascular events relative to e-cigarette use," said Mohinder Vindhyal, assistant professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and the study's lead author.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These data are a real wake-up call and should prompt more action and awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes."

The report does not however identify a cause and effect relationship for this observation.

Studies of people who vape are relatively new because the devices only came onto the US market in the last decade or so.

US health authorities are alarmed by the rise in popularity of e-cigarettes, battery-powered devices which enable users to inhale nicotine liquids that are often fruit flavored.

Among US teens, use of vaping devices rose 78 per cent in 2018 compared to the previous year.

E-cigarettes do not contain the cancer-causing products found in tobacco.

But beside the well-known addictive consequences of consuming nicotine, public health experts are focusing on the effect of heating the liquid nicotine cartridges to high temperatures.

For the study, which will be presented next week at the American College of Cardiology, researchers examined the responses of nearly 100,000 people in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

This kind of study is a preliminary one that does not go so far as to say vaping causes heart trouble, or suggest a biological mechanism as to how this might happen.

Longer-term studies of people who vape are needed to reach any such conclusion.

AFP

Consumer

Chinese tourism boom that propped up luxury brands is faltering

Barbie will soon be 60 - and is still going strong

Amazon to expand real-world store presence

Nintendo unveils virtual reality cardboard headset for Switch

Sears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand

Calvin Klein abandons runway division

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
5 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening