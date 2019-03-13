Early birds catch The Hummingbird Project

Eighty subscribers stand a chance for a pair of tickets for The Hummingbird Project.

Singapore

EIGHTY lucky subscribers to The Business Times stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to tech thriller film, The Hummingbird Project, a film by Kim Nguyen. To join, simply take part in a contest via the SPH Rewards app.

The Hummingbird Project centres around the fast-paced world of high-frequency trading. To get ahead of the competition, two cousins (played by Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Swedish heartthrob Alexander Skarsgard) dream up an ambitious scheme.

The two are determined to build a fibre-optic cable line connecting New Jersey and Kansas for the game of high-frequency trading.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

As high-frequency traders themselves, they are very aware of how important time is in order to win.

As they say, time is money and in this game, a single millisecond, the time it takes for a hummingbird to take a single wingbeat, is equivalent to millions of dollars.

However, their journey is not an easy one. While dealing with geographic obstacles like mountains and national parks, they also have to contend with their manipulative and domineering ex-boss Eva Torres, played by Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek. Eva is just as determined as the duo to beat them at their million-dollar game.

HOW TO TAKE PART

Download the SPH Rewards app

Go to the "Rewards" section of the app

Click the "Join" button to answer the question

"Where will the screening of THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT be held?"

Include your name, mobile number and address

You stand to win a pair of tickets to The Hummingbird Project preview screening on Tuesday, March 19 at 7pm at Shaw Lido.