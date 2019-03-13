You are here

Home > Consumer

Early birds catch The Hummingbird Project

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
limvan@sph.com.sg

BT_20190313_HUMS_3722187.jpg
Eighty subscribers stand a chance for a pair of tickets for The Hummingbird Project.

Singapore

EIGHTY lucky subscribers to The Business Times stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to tech thriller film, The Hummingbird Project, a film by Kim Nguyen. To join, simply take part in a contest via the SPH Rewards app.

The Hummingbird Project centres around the fast-paced world of high-frequency trading. To get ahead of the competition, two cousins (played by Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Swedish heartthrob Alexander Skarsgard) dream up an ambitious scheme.

The two are determined to build a fibre-optic cable line connecting New Jersey and Kansas for the game of high-frequency trading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As high-frequency traders themselves, they are very aware of how important time is in order to win.

As they say, time is money and in this game, a single millisecond, the time it takes for a hummingbird to take a single wingbeat, is equivalent to millions of dollars.

However, their journey is not an easy one. While dealing with geographic obstacles like mountains and national parks, they also have to contend with their manipulative and domineering ex-boss Eva Torres, played by Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek. Eva is just as determined as the duo to beat them at their million-dollar game.

HOW TO TAKE PART

  • Download the SPH Rewards app
  • Go to the "Rewards" section of the app
  • Click the "Join" button to answer the question
  • "Where will the screening of THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT be held?"
  • Include your name, mobile number and address

You stand to win a pair of tickets to The Hummingbird Project preview screening on Tuesday, March 19 at 7pm at Shaw Lido.

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_3.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_3.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening