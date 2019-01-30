You are here

Home > Consumer

eBay's poor revenue outlook overshadows first-ever dividend

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 10:12 AM

SL_ebay _300119_04.jpg
eBay Inc on Tuesday forecast March quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates after reporting disappointing growth in the sales volume on its platform during the key holiday quarter, overshadowing news of its first-ever dividend.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] eBay Inc on Tuesday forecast March quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates after reporting disappointing growth in the sales volume on its platform during the key holiday quarter, overshadowing news of its first-ever dividend.

Shares of the online marketplace were down 1 per cent in after-hours trading, reversing course after an initial jump following eBay's move to pay a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share.

The lackluster forecast comes as San Jose, California-based eBay faces demands from two prominent activist shareholders to sell some divisions and restructure others amid fierce competition with Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers.

eBay said consumer spending in December, a normally busy shopping period, was slow despite more buyers using its platform.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chief executive officer Devin Wenig also predicted more near-term pressure on eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of all products sold on its websites - as the company reduced some marketing spending. He said he was confident, however, the company would boost GMV in the long run and benefit from new ad sales and a payments initiative.

"We believe that the actions we're taking in '19 will set us up well," he said on a conference call with analysts.

eBay forecast revenue of US$2.55 billion to US$2.60 billion for the current quarter, compared with analysts' target of US$2.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GMV overall rose just 1 per cent in the December quarter and also missed analysts' estimates, while it dipped 1 per cent in the United States.

Still, results for the final quarter of 2018 showed eBay's sales had climbed 6.3 per cent year-over-year to US$2.88 billion, exceeding Wall Street's estimates.

A multi-year effort by eBay to make its platform simpler to users, by introducing grouped listings, personal recommendations and an easier-to-use payment process is helping attract shoppers.

eBay had 179 million active buyers at the end of the December quarter, about 2 million more than the previous quarter.

The company also announced an increase to its share buybacks by US$4 billion, reflecting the influence of eBay's activist investors, said Tom Forte, an analyst at DA Davidson.

"The hope for eBay, in my opinion, is their ability to supplement the marketplace with advertising and a growing payments business, but I think the core marketplace is still a challenged business," he said.

eBay's quarterly profit from continuing operations reached US$763 million, compared with a loss of US$2.6 billion a year earlier, when eBay recorded a one-time expense of more than US$3 billion.

REUTERS

Consumer

LVMH reassures on China as Vuitton handbags boost sales

Tesco may be going too far with its drastic staff cuts

Changi Airport handles high of 65.6m passengers in 2018; traffic up across all markets

Purina wants to feed your dog crickets and fish heads

Clean-power beer takes Tuscany by storm, and California is next

Asia's billionaire grandpas give way to next generation of women

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

SL_sk _300119_7.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery reviewing crypto plans as Bizkey deal expires

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

SL_SGX_181218_3.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit, Thomson Medical Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening