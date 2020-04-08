You are here

Editor's letter: Delivering with your support

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dear subscriber,

Thank you for reading The Business Times, and I hope all of you are staying well.

As we face an unprecedented threat to lives and livelihood, Singapore will enter a new phase in the fight against Covid-19 this week by requiring everyone to stay at home except those working in essential services or key economic sectors.

BT, as a provider of essential news services, will continue reporting the fight against Covid-19, and its impact on the economy, business and workers.

But we face a challenge in fulfilling our normal newspaper delivery schedules. Many of our delivery workers have not been able to turn up for work due to the measures put in to control the pandemic.

An all-new BT app experience coming to you

We are doing all we can to ensure your paper reaches you safely. Our newspaper vendors who are still able to operate will take up extra shifts and routes, although this means that some subscribers may receive their papers later in the morning. We will try our best to complete the deliveries by 10.30am.

Please help us by opening your mailboxes for us to deliver the papers. By simply unlatching the top slot of your mailbox so that your paper can be deposited into it, you will help our vendors complete their deliveries each day, especially in areas where worker shortages are particularly acute. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your patience and understanding in this challenging period.

In the meantime, we have arranged for our e-Paper to be sent to all our direct print newspaper subscribers daily, through email, until the Covid-19 situation improves. If you have subscribed through a vendor, do check with your vendor how to sign up for the e-Paper email.

Your subscription is extremely important to us, and to our vendors. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to deliver the business news and analysis that is valued by our readers.

Please stay safe and healthy at home.

Wong Wei Kong

