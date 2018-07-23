You are here

Home > Consumer

Electronics giant Philips posts 15 percent leap Q2 profits

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 3:08 PM

file714s1zl1x1zfvwhr8e4.jpg
Dutch electronics giant Philips Monday posted a 15 percent hike in net profits for the second quarter, just months after listing its lighting division separately on the Amsterdam bourse.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] Dutch electronics giant Philips Monday posted a 15 percent hike in net profits for the second quarter, just months after listing its lighting division separately on the Amsterdam bourse.

Net profit from its continuing operations leaped to 186 million euros (S$297 million) from April to June, compared to 161 million euros in the same period in 2017, the company reported.

Sales reached 4.3 billion euros, up some 4 per cent on last year, Philips said, highlighting orders had also risen by 9.0 per cent.

Best known for the manufacture of light bulbs, electrical appliances and television sets, the Amsterdam-based company has gradually pulled out of these activities in face of fierce competition from Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It focuses now more on high-end medical and health technology, such as computer tomography and molecular imaging, as well as household appliances.

"I am pleased with the continued strong performance improvement of the diagnosis and treatment businesses, driven by the breadth of our innovative product portfolio," chief executive officer Frans van Houten said in a statement.

The group, which sold its first light bulb a few years after it was founded in 1891, moved to list its Philips Lighting division, now known as Signify, in mid-2016 which joined the Amsterdam stock exchange, the top-tier AEX, in March this year.

Van Houten added the company, which employs more than 75,000 people in some 100 countries, stood by "our targets for the 2017-2020 period of 4-6 percent comparable sales growth."

Earlier this month he warned Philips was closely watching the outcome of the negotiations to govern Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in March 2019.

The group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.

"We estimate that the cost of the exported products will increase substantially under any scenario that is not maintaining the single customs union," Van Houten said in a statement emailed to AFP in early July.

Any changes in current free trade agreements, the single customs union and current EU product certifications "is a serious threat to the competitiveness of this factory," he added, warning "we need to do worst case scenario planning."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, Ericsson unveil 5G pilot network trials for drones, self-driving cars in one-north district

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening