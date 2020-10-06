You are here

Embattled 'Los Angeles Times' seeking new editor

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 2:55 PM

[NEW YORK] Los Angeles Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine plans to step down, leaving billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong in search of a new leader for a paper struggling with sluggish digital growth and a lack of diversity in its newsroom.

In a note to staff on Monday, Mr Pearlstine said he would stay on as executive editor during the search for his successor. He said he was "proud of what we have accomplished", but that he recognised "it's the right time to find a successor - an editor who embodies the qualities needed to continue the Times's revival." Mr Pearlstine, 78, who led the newsrooms at The Wall Street Journal and Time, took over California's largest newspaper two years ago after Mr Soon-Shiong bought it from Tronc, which is now known as Tribune Publishing Co.

Under Mr Pearlstine, the Los Angeles Times used Mr Soon-Shiong's financial resources to hire dozens of journalists, replenishing a newsroom that had been depleted through cutbacks by its previous owner. In the past two years, the Times has won three Pulitzer Prizes.

But the newspaper has struggled to attract digital subscribers at the same pace as larger rivals, like The New York Times and The Washington Post. The Los Angeles Times has also grappled with management failures that forced several editors to be pushed out or demoted and has been criticised by staff for a lack of racial diversity in its newsroom. Last month, the paper turned a lens on itself and published articles that detailed its failure in the past to cover stories important to Black and Latino residents.

Mr Pearlstine, who has spent more than 50 years in journalism, also had a stint at Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, serving as chief content officer from 2008 to 2013.

US Supreme Court will consider FCC effort to loosen media ownership rules

BLOOMBERG

