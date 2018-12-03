You are here

Energy group Total and Corbion start up new Thai bioplastics plant

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 10:15 PM

[PARIS] French energy group Total and Dutch partner Corbion said they had started operations at their new bioplastics plant in Rayong, Thailand.

The plant run by the joint venture Total Corbion PLA would be able to produce 75,000 tonnes a year of poly lactic acid (PLA), which is experiencing rising demand.

Products from the Thai plant would meet customers' needs in markets such as packaging, consumer goods, 3D printing and the automotive industries, they added.

REUTERS

