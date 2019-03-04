You are here

Home > Consumer

England to offer hospital patients free sanitary products

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 11:48 AM

[LONDON] Beginning this summer, women and girls at hospitals across England will be offered free tampons and other sanitary products, health officials announced Sunday, in what advocates called "a big step forward" in the effort to end period poverty.

The decision by NHS England comes less than a year after the British Medical Association noted that hospitals across Britain had "often poor and inconsistent" practices of offering sanitary products and called on the government to provide them for patients' "health, dignity and well-being."

Simon Stevens, chief executive for NHS England, said in a statement, "It's fundamental that we give patients the best experience possible during what can be a stressful time of their life." Providing sanitary products, he added, "can prevent unnecessary embarrassment and leave people to focus on their recovery."

The free sanitary products will be offered in all medical settings in England overseen by the National Health Service.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a statement, Tina Leslie, founder of Freedom4Girls, a charity that fights period poverty, said the move was "fantastic."

"It is also breaking down barriers and reducing the stigma around periods," she said. "When women go into hospital, it can be a worry to know what to do if you start your period. But now that worry is taken away as they know they will be catered for."

A 2018 investigation by the British Medical Association found that while more than half of the responding hospitals said that they made sanitary products available to patients, "a significant number of trusts and health boards (42%) either do not supply sanitary products at all or indicated that they would only supply them in case of an emergency."

The Freedom of Information study noted that many trusts and health boards offered free razors and shaving foam to patients.

On Sunday, the chief of the medical association said the agency was "delighted" by NHS England's decision, calling it a "big step forward."

Ruth May, England's chief nurse, said in a statement: "Periods are part of life, and too often we take it for granted that everyone has easy access to sanitary products."

She added that the plan "will mean that the embarrassment, discomfort and anxiety finding yourself in hospital without adequate protection on your period will be a thing of the past."

A spokeswoman for the British Medical Association said Sunday that the agency had surveyed hospitals across Britain, and expected that those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would eventually begin a similar policy.

Another survey found that one in four women and girls has had to miss work or school during their period because they are unable to buy sanitary products, NHS England said.

The medical association spokeswoman said by phone that period poverty places enormous stress on girls and women.

Last year, Scotland became the first country to provide free sanitary products to students at schools, colleges and universities. The US$6.4 million program would supply 395,000 students with essential sanitary products every month, beginning in September.

"In a country as rich as Scotland, it's unacceptable that anyone should struggle to buy basic sanitary products," Aileen Campbell, the communities secretary, said in a statement announcing the program last year.

Charities have also campaigned to abolish a 5 percent tax on sanitary products in Britain, but the government has been blocked from scrapping the tax because of European Union rules that classify sanitary items as "luxury, nonessential" products.

NYTimes

Consumer

Bigger, saltier, heavier: fast food since 1986

Wine and shine: Scorching summer wilts Australia's grape crop

China's Xinhua presents news using robot news anchor

Alibaba bets on Frenchman to lead high-stakes South-east Asia expansion

Huawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
5 Cancer immunotherapy biotech Tessa Therapeutics names industry veteran to board

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

Mar 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, First Sponsor, Mirach Energy, Transcorp, Trek 2000, AMP Capital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening