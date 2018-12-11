You are here

Home > Consumer

EU demand for construction steel still well below pre-crisis levels - ArcelorMittal

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 11:53 PM

doc735fg6p3gwh1591e6d56_doc72am9xxwnyo4wl2ik26.jpg
Europe's demand for construction steel is down nearly 20 per cent versus its pre-financial crisis peak, with the market still battling excess capacity, ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Europe's demand for construction steel is down nearly 20 per cent versus its pre-financial crisis peak, with the market still battling excess capacity, ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday.

EU steel prices have recovered sharply since hitting decade lows in late 2015, but investors are growing concerned that the sector will struggle if China's economy slows further as the trade dispute between the United States and China drags on.

China produces and consumes half the world's steel, a global industry seen as strategic for growth and national security.

"We have huge overcapacity in long (construction) steel in Europe," Augustine Kochuparampil, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Europe, Long Products, told reporters at a briefing in Paris.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

European mills used 65 per cent of their capacity in construction steel last year, Mr Kochuparampil said. In 2007 they used 80 per cent - a level investors say indicates a healthy industry where mills have pricing power.

EU demand for long, or construction steel, is forecast at 57 million tonnes this year versus 69 million tonnes in 2008, Mr Kochuparampil said.

Owned by billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal has operations in more than 60 countries and produced 97.03 million tonnes of steel in 2017, equivalent to 6 per cent of total world output.

REUTERS

Consumer

Verizon writes down US$4.6 billion of value of AOL-Yahoo business

Pacific nations resist US push to lift tuna quota

WPP to spend almost US$400m to reboot world's biggest ad group

Glossier hits US$100m in sales and takes aim at Big Beauty

Japanese shoppers race to empty SoftBank's 10b yen handout

Always in a rush, business travellers push for even speedier hotel services

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

nz-woodlands-111218.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening