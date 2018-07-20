You are here

Home > Consumer

EU drug regulators step up work to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 8:40 PM

file6u5lo8izpvksmji340x.jpg
Drug regulators across Europe are hiring extra staff and increasing their workload as the role of British experts in the EU-wide system of medicines supervision winds down ahead of Brexit.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Drug regulators across Europe are hiring extra staff and increasing their workload as the role of British experts in the EU-wide system of medicines supervision winds down ahead of Brexit.

Although the UK's exit from the European Union is still eight months away, Britain has already stopped taking on new projects that will extend beyond March 29, 2019 and is preparing to hand over existing drug review work to other countries.

That leaves a major gap, since British experts carry out around a fifth of the work for the centralised European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU's equivalent of the US Food and Drug Administration.

In addition, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency also plays a pivotal role in Europe's decentralised system of drug supervision, which is based on mutual recognition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's a real pity that we are going to lose the UK expertise, which is certainly very strong," said Hugo Hurts, executive director of the Netherlands Medicines Evaluation Board.

"It's a real challenge, but I'm not going to say there is not enough knowledge to replace that in the rest of the network," Mr Hurts told Reuters.

Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are among the other big contributors to the EU drug review process, alongside Britain.

The Dutch agency has already added more than a dozen extra staff, and drug regulators in other EU states are also hiring more people.

In addition, officials are exploring how more drug assessment work can be performed by multinational teams in future, rather than just one agency.

Despite a vote by UK lawmakers this week calling for Britain's continued participation in the Europe regulatory network for medicines, there is no certainty that any such deal will be reached.

That reflects the wider lack of clarity over Britain's future relationship with the world's biggest trading bloc after it leaves the EU next March.

"At the end of the day, the network has to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. If we are not prepared by March 29, 2019 for a 'no deal' Brexit then we would have done a very bad job," Mr Hurts said.

Maintaining timely approvals for new drugs is crucial for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which have dozens of experimental medicines due to be assessed in the next couple of years.

The Brexit-induced disruption also comes at a time when regulators are having to grapple with oversight of a range of new health technologies, such as gene therapy, and a slew of big data on health outcomes.

Global drug companies, including UK-based GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, have been vocal in calling for continued close EU-UK ties after Brexit. The issue is also important to many Japanese drugmakers that have made Britain their European base.

The EMA itself is being uprooted from London to Amsterdam, increasing the pressure on the system for overseeing drug safety. Although Amsterdam is more attractive than other locations that might have been chosen, the agency is still braced for significant staff departures.

A staff survey last year predicted 19 per cent employee losses from the move to Amsterdam, and the EMA's executive director Guido Rasi said this was based on optimistic assumptions.

Meanwhile, individual drug companies are taking steps to prepare their supply lines in the event of a disorderly or no-deal Brexit that could threaten the smooth flow of products across borders.

AstraZeneca said this week it was increasing stockpiles of those medicines in Britain and Europe that could be affected by around 20 percent.

REUTERS

Consumer

GE beats profit estimates as aviation, health buoy results

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

Luxury goods group Hermes posts higher Q2 sales

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding

Poundworld to close all stores costing thousands of jobs

Comcast concedes to Disney in bidding war for Fox assets

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pinetree.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Jul 20, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening