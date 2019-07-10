You are here

Home > Consumer

Ex-fisherman finds profit in running whale-watching tours in Hokkaido

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190710_YPWHALE10_3830656.jpg
Mr Hasegawa has so many customers that there is often a waiting list for his whale-watching tours, and he is optimistic that his sons will want to inherit the business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Rausu, Japan

MASATO Hasegawa is the fourth generation of his family to make a living from Japan's northern oceans, but instead of fishing, his business is in running cruises and focusing on helping people to admire sea life instead of catching it.

Whale-watching is a growing business across Japan that has put Rausu, a remote town on Japan's northern-most main island of Hokkaido, on the global eco-tourism map.

He also is in the vanguard of efforts to shift the struggling town's economy from fishing to tourism - a change that mirrors his own life.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We couldn't get fish anymore; economically it just got really tough. The squid really fell, and the pollock just crashed," the 57-year-old said on the deck of his boat.

"We'd been fishing for four generations. I wanted to have them do it," he added, referring to his sons, now aged 25 and 29. "But that's why I quit - I knew it would be impossible for them. I thought, why give them something that won't break even?"

So in 2006 he started his company, catering to whale-watchers in summer and bird-watchers in winter.

Initially, he struggled. Mr Hasegawa and others in Rausu tourism had to promote themselves without national government help. He said it was hard to gain recognition for the tiny town, sandwiched between steep mountains and the Nemuro Strait with a view of Russia's Kunashiri island on clear days.

"Honestly, the first year or two I thought I'd really made a mistake," he said. "I didn't make any money."

But over the years he became more aware of how abundant orcas were in local waters and started tailoring promotions to match. A fortuitous long-term TV project helped too.

Now Mr Hasegawa has so many customers he often has a waiting list, has ordered a new boat, and drives a luxury car.

Despite Rausu's troubles, with its population falling by several hundred a year and fishermen going out of business, there's no resentment of nature tourism, which brought nearly 33,500 people to the town in 2018.

"The fishermen let us know where the orcas and whales are; we talk back and forth a lot," Mr Hasegawa said. "They go out early so they'll let us know about things like the waves." Though Rausu has never been a big whaling town, it's not far from both Abashiri and Kushiro, ports with a long history of hunting whales. It was from Kushiro, 160km south of Rausu, that the fleet departed on July 1 for its first hunt after commercial whaling resumed.

Mr Hasegawa said he is concerned about whether whaling will affect his business, but notes that whalers won't operate in the immediate vicinity. They also don't hunt sperm whales and orcas.

So he is optimistic about the future. "Right now, the lifestyle we have is really good, better than it could have been with fishing," he said. "The job is established and steady, so I think my sons will want to inherit. They'll make a good living." REUTERS

Consumer

Senior models bridge South Korea's age divide

Supplements aren't necessarily nutritious: study

Cisco to buy Acacia Communications for US$2.8b

Wumart, Yonghui in final race for German food wholesaler Metro's China unit: sources

Nutritional supplements aren’t necessarily nutritious

Remy Cointreau CEO to leave job after high-end spirits push

Editor's Choice

Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher wages, spiffy outfits fail to shift locals' mindset against F&B, retail jobs

BT_20190710_PDHL_3830876.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Transport

Empowering staff drives earnings growth for DHL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening