'Exceptional' white truffle sold for 85,000 euros

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

The anonymous Hong Kong buyer of the unusually large white truffle paid nearly 30 times this year's market price for smaller nuggets, valuing it at 100 euros per gramme.
Alba

A RARE 850 gramme white truffle was auctioned for 85,000 euros (S$132,700) in the Italian region of Alba on Sunday, with the anonymous Hong Kong buyer paying nearly 30 times this year's market price for smaller nuggets.

The annual auction held in the region near Turin saw the unusually large white truffle sold at a price that would value it at 100 euros per gramme.

"The price of this exceptional truffle does not correspond to the market price, which this year is around 350 euros for 100 grammes," the event's spokeswoman told AFP.

"What explains this high bid is the fact that the sale is for charity and also the rarity of a 850 gramme truffle, because the bigger the truffle the more valuable it is."

The white truffles of the Alba region are highly sought after and are unearthed between Sept 21 and Jan 31.

This year's harvest was excellent, both in terms of quantity and quality, after a difficult season last year.

The bumper harvest has brought the regular market price down - to the applause of restaurateurs and gourmets.

"Last year, because of the drought that drove a weak harvest, we got to 600 to 700 euros for 100 grammes. This year we went to 250 euros and now it is around 350 euros," for nuggets weighing an average of 20 grammes, said Antonio Degiacomi, head of Italy's National Centre for Truffle Studies.

He said that rains and storms in July and August this year had provided ample water, which is perfect for the truffles. "It is characterised by an intense perfume, which conjures romantic encounters, the forests, nature. It is very evocative," said Mr Degiacomi.

Alba has hosted truffle auctions for 88 years as part of its annual truffle fair, which goes on for around two months.

This year's event was held in conjunction with Hong Kong, where the buyer was located. AFP

