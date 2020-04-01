You are here

FairPrice closes Bedok Mall outlet for cleaning after employee diagnosed with Covid-19

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 2:19 PM
Rachel Chia

NTUC FairPrice is closing its FairPrice Finest outlet in Bedok Mall for a three-day deep clean after a staff member working there tested positive for Covid-19.

The supermarket giant said on Wednesday that the employee works in the store's back-end operations replenishing stock and has minimal contact with customers.

The staff member was last at work on March 25, took leave on March 26, and saw the doctor on March 27 for a fever.

FairPrice said all staff who work in the affected outlet have been put on a leave of absence. The store will re-open on April 4.

The cooperative earlier implemented measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in its supermarkets, including cleaning high-touch surfaces such as railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters every four hours.

Other measures include temperature taking for all staff and suppliers at least twice a day, and the provision of hand sanitisers for customers.

