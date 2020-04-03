FairPrice stores will remain open 'come what may', says CEO

NTUC FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng assured buyers on Friday that the supermarket chain’s stores will remain open “come what may”.

This comes as FairPrice stores see an increase in footfall as well as increased buying, Mr Seah said in a Facebook post in the afternoon.

He added that when the stores see 50 per cent more customers buying 150 per cent of their normal purchases - this is equivalent to 225 per cent more. This adds strain to the entire system, he noted.

"So please be patient, buy sensibly and also practise safe distancing," Mr Seah urged in the Facebook post.

"Our stores will remain open today, this weekend, next week and so no need to worry that we will not be functioning," he said.

FairPrice is also getting more help to assist with crowd control at their outlets in order to aid existing staff with their work, Mr Seah added. He also urged customers to look out for one another in stores and aid those who are more vulnerable.