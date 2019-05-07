You are here

Home > Consumer

Fashion's sustainability push isn't keeping up with rapid growth

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 12:41 PM

lwx_HM_070519_93.jpg
Fashion companies across the price spectrum, from fast-fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz AB to luxury outfits like Gucci owner Kering SA and LVMH, have announced new commitments on sustainability in recent years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[PARIS] The fashion industry's progress on reducing its environmental impact is not moving fast enough to counteract its rapid growth, according to a report by consultancy BCG and sustainable fashion groups.

Fashion brands improved their environmental and social impact in 2018, but progress was slower than in the previous year, according to the report. It measured brands' efforts to make and implement various commitments like reducing carbon emissions and water use, boosting the use of sustainable materials, and paying fairer wages.

Euromonitor expects the worldwide apparel and footwear market to grow around 5 per cent per year through 2030. That would mean raising annual production of fashion to more than 100 million tons and "exerting an unprecedented strain on planetary resources," the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The industry really needs to pick up the pace. Brands are improving at a slower rate and at the same time we're seeing a huge production increase," said Morten Lehmann, chief sustainability officer of the Global Fashion Agenda, one of the groups sponsoring the report.

Fashion companies across the price spectrum, from fast-fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz AB to luxury outfits like Gucci owner Kering SA and LVMH, have announced new commitments on sustainability in recent years. Consumers and regulators alike are increasingly concerned about the costs of the fast-moving industry, whose carbon emissions are estimated to be more than those of all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Outcry over some of the the industry's most visible excesses - such as high-end players destroying unsold stock to prevent selling at steep discounts - have led brands like Burberry Group to ramp up efforts on recycling and reusing materials. Kering is looking for ways to make raw materials like cotton and cashmere more traceable so that it can impose more rigorous standards on its suppliers.

But surging demand for fashion - led by developing countries and particularly China - means that these changes are rarely enough to reduce brands' environmental impact in absolute terms.

A spokeswoman for H&M said the report didn't fully reflect progress companies made on implementing existing commitments. The Swedish retailer has reduced its overall carbon emissions by 11 per cent since 2017 and has boosted the use of recycled, organic or fair-trade-certified cotton to 95 per cent, she said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Whataburger explores options including a stake sale -sources

Veggie burger mania hits corporate America after Beyond Meat IPO

GIC-backed Luckin Coffee seeks to raise up to US$510m in US IPO

Pepsi to invest US$4b in Mexico in 2019-2020

Ikea to invest 400m euros in French city centre stores

Australia's Treasury Wines wins case against 'copycat' for imitating Penfolds brand in China

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

lwx_casino_070519_78.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans spend over S$1b in casino entrance fees

May 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, BreadTalk, Koufu, Sunningdale Tech, CSE Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening