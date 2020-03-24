You are here

Home > Consumer

Fast food closures sweep UK, as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 9:04 AM

nz_drivethru_240320.jpg
McDonald's Corp, Yum! Brands Inc's KFC fried chicken chain, Coca-Cola Co unit Costa Coffee and Subway sandwich shops were among restaurants that shuttered all locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland by the end of Monday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Fast food is canceled in Britain.

McDonald's Corp, Yum! Brands Inc's KFC fried chicken chain, Coca-Cola Co unit Costa Coffee and Subway sandwich shops were among restaurants that shuttered all locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland by the end of Monday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The breadth of the closure ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday reflects rising global urgency over the severity of actions needed to stop the virus.

McDonald's, which had shut its dining rooms, extended closures to include take-out and drive-thrus, which have been spared so far in the United States.

In Britain, customers formed long queues in their cars, snaking around corners as they waited to get a last Big Mac from McDonald's drive-thrus before closings on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

People shared pictures of their last McDonald's meals on Twitter, with one user in Glasgow saying she had sworn to eat healthier but "decided to have one last one for a while." Her picture show a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries and a drink.

Earlier this month, France ordered restaurants shuttered.

McDonald's said that executives in each of its 119 markets are monitoring local conditions in their countries and making decisions about how to operate as the coronavirus prompts widespread closures globally.

"Decisions on restaurant operations are made at the market level based on the unique situations in those communities," it said in a statement to Reuters, declining further comment.

During systemwide calls with its more than 1,600 US franchisees, McDonald's executives said closing stores would be a last resort, according to a person who participated in the calls.

The corporate executives said they do not want franchisees to go out of business, that "no owner will be lost" as a result of the deadly outbreak, the person said.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

To be sure, some restaurant are scaling up instead of down. Papa Johns International Inc said on Monday that it will hire 20,000 workers as US customers order pizza delivery - now with "zero contact" between driver and customer - while isolating themselves at home.

Starbucks Corp has also reopened most of its locations in China, where the deadly outbreak began.

On March 16, McDonald's closed dining rooms in its corporate-owned US stores - which make up 5 per cent of its approximately 14,000 locations - allowing only drive-thru, delivery and take-out orders.

Shutting down McDonald's whole US market would be a major undertaking, former franchisee Jim Lewis said.

"That's just not an easy shutdown," he said.

By comparison, the United Kingdom and Ireland have only about 1,270 locations.

REUTERS

Consumer

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Online Filipino tutors turn lockdowns into opportunities

Beyond burgers: Asia puts twist on alternative meats

Old restaurant chains get a second look from quarantined America

Philips to ramp up production of ventilators in coronavirus fight

China online retail giants Alibaba, JD emerge from coronavirus deadlock

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 09:04 AM
Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment, Metech make C-suite appointments

SIIC Environment Holdings has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from March 23. Meanwhile,...

Mar 24, 2020 08:55 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, DBS, SPH, SIIC, Golden Energy

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Mar 24, 2020 08:53 AM
Consumer

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

[TOKYO] Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed...

Mar 24, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH scraps purchase of Canada aged-care assets on Covid-19 'instabilities'

AMID the novel coronavirus outbreak, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will not be going ahead with its C$232.9 million...

Mar 24, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

California governor says state needs 50,000 more hospital beds

[BENGALURU] California's governor said on Monday that the state needs 50,000 additional hospital beds to accommodate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.