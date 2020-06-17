You are here

BEYOND COVID-19: F&B TAKES STOCK

F&B serves up new business recipes for a vastly changed setting

Restaurants will vie to capture pent-up consumer demand; operators may also venture into cloud kitchens and virtual restaurants
Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Ponte Group owner Martin Bem says premium quality and the social aspect of dining cannot shift to delivery or cloud kitchens. The group is behind F&B concepts such as LeVeL33 (above) and Brotzeit.
Some brands, such as coffee and bakery concepts, can be moved to a full takeaway model, says Spa Esprit Group founder Cynthia Chua. But she has no plans to sell or close any restaurants in Singapore.
Singapore

DINING in is set to resume this Friday, but it is unlikely to be business as usual for the food and beverage (F&B) industry in Singapore.

For one, competition may heat up among restaurants trying to capture some of the pent-up consumer demand. This is especially as a...

