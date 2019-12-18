You are here

Home > Consumer

FedEx cuts 2020 profit, cites 'significant challenges'

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 7:14 AM

nz_fedex_181233.jpg
FedEx Corp on Tuesday issued its second warning on fiscal 2020 profit after quarterly earnings fell sharply on lackluster global trade and the end of its relationship with Amazon.com, the world's top online retailer.
PHOTO: AP

[BENGALURU] FedEx Corp on Tuesday issued its second warning on fiscal 2020 profit after quarterly earnings fell sharply on lackluster global trade and the end of its relationship with Amazon.com, the world's top online retailer.

Shares fell 6.5 per cent in after-hours trade to US$152.58 after FedEx also said the late arrival of Thanksgiving shifted revenue from the Cyber Week holiday delivery surge into December, hurting results in its quarter ended Nov 30.

FedEx's adjusted net income fell almost 39 per cent to US$660 million, or US$2.51 per share, for the fiscal second quarter, missing analysts' average estimate for a profit of US$2.76 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was down 2.8 per cent to US$17.3 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In September, FedEx lowered its earnings forecast for the year ending May 31, 2020, to US$11 to US$13 per share. On Tuesday, it cut that to US$10.25 to US$11.50 per share, citing missed revenue targets in all transportation segments and higher costs from residential delivery services.

SEE ALSO

US FedEx pilot arrested by Chinese authorities

The shortened peak holiday season has dialed up the pressure on package delivery firms. Thus far, FedEx appears to be lagging main rival United Parcel Service Inc in on-time deliveries.

"Fiscal 2020 is a year of continued significant challenges and changes for FedEx, particularly in the quarter just ended due to the compressed shipping season," Frederick Smith, FedEx's founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

Sriram Sridhar, CEO of LateShipment.com, tracks last-mile deliveries and said data culled from his clients indicated that FedEx is lagging UPS's performance in large cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston and New York.

Up to 15 per cent of FedEx ground packages are delayed in some of the worst affected areas, "which is pretty high for ground shipments this time of the year," said Mr Sridhar, who forecast that by the end of the season FedEx could have 1 per cent to 2 per cent more delays than UPS.

Amazon this week temporarily blocked third-party sellers from using the FedEx ground delivery network to handle Prime shipments as the online retailer strives to hit accelerated delivery deadlines this holiday season.

REUTERS

Consumer

French hoax costs Bloomberg 5m euros in fines

US lawmakers fault regulators on T-Mobile-Sprint tie-up

World's top instant-coffee shipper targets S-E Asian market

IFF reaches US$26.2b deal for DuPont's nutrition unit

H&M's Q4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday

Electrolux sees extra US costs hitting Q4 earnings

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 07:11 AM
Technology

France launches procedure for 5G licences

[PARIS] The French government said on Tuesday it had launched a procedure for assigning 5G frequency licences after...

Dec 18, 2019 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand seeks more powers to monitor banks, increase transparency at RBNZ

[WELLINGTON] The New Zealand government plans to expand its powers to monitor banks and hold directors and...

Dec 18, 2019 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trade and fiscal policy action needed to avoid global 'liquidity trap': BoE's Carney

[LONDON] Central banks risk their policy tools becoming ineffective unless there is better cooperation from...

Dec 18, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Jane Fonda tried to meet Trump with 'beautiful' climate activists

[WASHINGTON] Hollywood legend Jane Fonda revealed she attempted to meet President Donald Trump shortly after his...

Dec 18, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Ratings agencies take UK off downgrade watch after Johnson's win

[BENGALURU] Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch scaled back their warnings that Britain might suffer a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly