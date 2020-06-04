You are here

First Michelin-starred restaurant to close due to Covid-19

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 4:24 PM
The one-starred fine-dining French eatery in Hong Kong Street is the most high-profile name in a string of closures that have rocked the F&B industry since the start of the virus outbreak.
THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed its first Michelin-starred victim, with Vianney Massot Restaurant set to close permanently by the end of this month.

The one-starred fine-dining French eatery in Hong Kong Street, which has already stopped its takeaway and delivery service, is the most...

Consumer

