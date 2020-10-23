You are here

Home > Consumer

Flipkart to buy 8% stake in Aditya Birla's fashion unit for 15b rupees

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 2:51 PM

rk_Flipkart_231020.jpg
Walmart's Flipkart will buy a 7.8 per cent stake in India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for 15 billion rupees (S$276.8 million), the fashion retail company said, sending its shares up 6 per cent on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Walmart's Flipkart will buy a 7.8 per cent stake in India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for 15 billion rupees (S$276.8 million), the fashion retail company said, sending its shares up 6 per cent on Friday.

The investment comes at a time when Amazon.com, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Flipkart are in a race to gain market share in India's fast-growing online market for food and groceries.

"Fashion retail in India is set for robust long-term growth due to strong fundamentals of a large and growing middle class... Rapid growth of technology infrastructure will further accelerate this process," Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic keeping most people indoors, Indians are turning to online platforms for all purchases from bread to phones to clothes.

Media reports had said both Amazon and Flipkart were in the race to pick a stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which owns and operates the Pantaloons retail chain and owns rights to sell Forever 21 merchandise in India.

SEE ALSO

Tycoon who helped Evergrande has debt challenges of his own

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aditya Birla said it would use the money to strengthen its balance sheet as it scales up its businesses.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail surged as much as 6.5 per cent to 163.45 rupees, their highest since March 30.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 03:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia president orders ministers to target lower exports of raw coal

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday ordered his Cabinet ministers to set a target to reduce exports...

Oct 23, 2020 03:01 PM
Transport

Japan's newest low-cost carrier is hiring around 100 staff

[TOKYO] At a time most airlines are shedding jobs, there is one that's hiring - a new low-cost carrier called Zipair...

Oct 23, 2020 03:00 PM
Technology

Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as US restrictions bite

[SHANGHAI] Huawei Technologies eked out a gain in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic added...

Oct 23, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Cathay Pacific's permanent pilot pay cuts 'draconian' and 'short-sighted': union

[SYDNEY] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways' decision to force pilots permanently onto lower-paid contracts or risk...

Oct 23, 2020 02:38 PM
Consumer

Tycoon who helped Evergrande has debt challenges of his own

[HONG KONG] Hui Ka Yan built China Evergrande Group with support from a tight-knit group of fellow real estate...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Commercial Trust, iFast, Straits Trading, Chip Eng Seng

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for