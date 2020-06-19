You are here

Food exporters to China asked to declare produce is coronavirus-free

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:33 PM

[BEIJING] China's customs authority has asked food exporters to the country to sign a declaration their produce is not contaminated by the novel coronavirus, three people who received a letter said on Friday.

The declaration, seen by Reuters, may be an effort by China to reduce the...

