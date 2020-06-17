For watch boutiques and car showrooms, premium also now means safe

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WITH Phase 2 of reopening the Singapore economy kicking in from Friday, the weekend is set to come early for shopaholics and potential car buyers as retail stores in malls and car showrooms prepare to resume business in the next 48 hours.
The shopping experience, however...
