You are here

Home > Consumer

Fortis Healthcare gets Hero-Burman nod to reopen bidding

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 3:51 PM

[MUMBAI] Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Monday said the consortium of Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office, which won a five-way bidding war for the Indian firm, has permitted reopening the bidding process, amid shareholder concerns over the board's choice of the underdog.

Though permitted to re-open the bidding, Fortis had not yet made a decision on the matter, a spokesman told Reuters.

The board of the cash-strapped company approved the consortium's offer to invest 18 billion rupees (US$357.6 million) earlier this month.

However, investors have been wary of the board's selection, given the consortium's offer was much lower than those of Manipal Hospitals Enterprises or Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd .

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a letter to the company's board on Monday, the Hero-Burman group acknowledged stakeholders' preference for re-opening the bidding process.

"We believe that this situation may have arisen largely on account of the lack of information available to stakeholders," Hero-Burman said.

Disapproval from shareholders became evident after they voted out a director last week. Three other directors had resigned ahead of the vote.

Fortis has been in the middle of a five-way bidding war with local and international suitors wanting to invest in the firm or buy it. Manipal sweetened its offer for a fifth time after the Hero-Burman offer was selected, and IHH extended the acceptance period for its offer.

REUTERS

Consumer

Chinese demand for foreign autos, cosmetics robust - official surveys

Chinese demand for foreign autos, cosmetics robust - official surveys

Norway's salmon biomass rose 5 pct yr/yr in April -Seafood Norway

Norway's salmon biomass rose 5 pct yr/yr in April -Seafood Norway

Cheers! Coca-Cola launches first boozy drink in Japan

Cheers! Coca-Cola launches first boozy drink in Japan

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
2 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
5 Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening