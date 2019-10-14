You are here

Home > Consumer

Founder of Britain's Superdry becomes permanent CEO

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 3:27 PM

AK_spdy_1410.jpg
Julian Dunkerton, the founder of British fashion group Superdry, has become the firm's permanent chief executive after he won an acrimonious battle for control in April, it said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Julian Dunkerton, the founder of British fashion group Superdry, has become the firm's permanent chief executive after he won an acrimonious battle for control in April, it said on Monday.

Mr Dunkerton, the group's biggest shareholder with an 18.5 per cent stake, rejoined the board in April, prompting the existing directors, including chief executive Euan Sutherland, to resign en masse.

Having served as interim CEO since April 2, Mr Dunkerton's title will now be CEO and his contract will run until April 2021.

Dunkerton's return followed a string of profit warnings as the retailer struggled to expand beyond its sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets with random Japanese text and as demand fell in its wholesale and ecommerce business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In July the group reported a pretax loss of 85.4 million pounds (S$147)  for the 2018-19 year. Its shares have fallen 56 per cent over the last year.

Superdry's board said Mr Dunkerton had agreed to continue in the role, overseeing his strategy to restore the brand to its design-led roots and lead the business back to growth.

"Today's announcement reflects the board's unanimous view that he is the right person to lead the business through this initial crucial phase of the turnaround," it said.

Superdry said the board's nomination committee will continue the process to find a long-term CEO successor.

Mr Dunkerton said his plan was "seeing early signs of progress" but cautioned "this will take time".

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Laura Ashley CFO to leave retailer after two decades

Down on the farm, Brexit casts its shadow

S Korea gamer Netmarble preferred bidder for stake in rentals firm Coway

200% stock surge makes Li Ning world's hottest sportswear firm

Money FM podcast: Amazon launches Singapore website, its first in South-east Asia

Amazon Singapore sees growth backed by logistics capacity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly