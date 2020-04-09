You are here

France's catering group Sodexo sees up to 2.8b euro H2 sales hit as virus bites

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 2:00 PM

French catering and food services group Sodexo on Thursday said it estimated a 25 per cent revenue hit in the second half of its 2020 financial year, compared to the previous year, with its clients compelled to shut or scale down activities worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Paris-based firm, which ranks among the world's largest catering groups alongside Britain's Compass, said it expected a shortfall of 2.4 billion euros (S$3.72 billion) to 2.8 billion euros, with most of the impact expected in the current quarter ending in May.

The Paris-based firm, which ranks among the world's largest catering groups alongside Britain's Compass, said it expected a shortfall of 2.4 billion euros (S$3.72 billion) to 2.8 billion euros, with most of the impact expected in the current quarter ending in May.

For the six months to the end of February, it reported a first-half revenue of 11.7 billion euros, up 3.2 per cent from the previous year.

The company's chief executive, Denis Machuel, said a number of sites had either fully or partially closed across its education, sports, leisure and corporate businesses.

"We immediately identified all means to reduce our costs, reduce our capex and ensure that we collect and protect our cash to reduce the impact of this revenue shortfall," he said, adding that Sodexo was using all proposed government measures to protect employment.

Last week, Sodexo said Mr Machuel and other top managers had agreed to pay cuts to help fund a 30 million euro support programme for employees facing lay-offs.

"We know that this situation will have a significant impact on our results for the year," he added.

Sodexo had suspended its full-year guidance last month, as clients, which range from England's Royal Ascot Racecourse to the US Marine Corps, downsized or closed offices, sporting events, cultural destinations, airline lounges, conference centres, schools and colleges. 

REUTERS

