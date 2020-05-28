You are here

Home > Consumer

French court faults Goodyear over factory closure

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 11:50 PM

doc7artbitnj9g30i9qcms_doc6zu0xqgeaz814enu7do1.jpg
US tyre giant Goodyear has been found by a French court to have unfairly dismissed more than 800 employees at a factory it closed in 2014 that had become a symbol of the anger of workers at multinational firms as the country's industrial heartland erodes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[AMIENS, France] US tyre giant Goodyear has been found by a French court to have unfairly dismissed more than 800 employees at a factory it closed in 2014 that had become a symbol of the anger of workers at multinational firms as the country's industrial heartland erodes.

The labour court in the northern city of Amiens ruled that Goodyear fired 832 employees without a valid economic motive, a decision their lawyer Fiodor Rilov called an "enormous victory".

No information on the amount of damages awarded the employees was immediately available.

The company said it was evaluating its options to appeal the ruling.

French labour law requires that firms be losing money in order to lay off workers, and the lawyer for the employees made much of the fact in court that Goodyear had "record profits" and rising sales, citing a company filing to US market regulators at the time reporting net profits of US$2.5 billion.

SEE ALSO

Relief for restaurants as France prepares new lockdown easing

While the 1,143 employees at the factory in the northern city of Amiens received severance packages, Mr Rilov sought payments representing two to four years' salary for each of the 832 workers claiming unfair dismissal.

Unions had fiercely resisted management's restructuring plans and the closure, and after the shutdown of the factory was announced, workers held two executives hostage for 30 hours in protest, in a case of so-called "bossnapping".

The conflict made international headlines in 2013 when the CEO of a potential US buyer for the site ended talks and mocked French workers.

"They get one hour for breaks and lunch, talk for three and work for three," Maurice Taylor of Titan International wrote to the French government.

"How stupid do you think we are?" he said.

A former union delegate at the factory said she was happy with the ruling even though it wouldn't mean jobs for those who still haven't found work.

"But it is a victory that restores our dignity against a multinational that scorned and humiliated us," said Evelyne Becker, a former CGT representative.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Moderna extends lipids deal to boost Covid-19 vaccine candidate output

Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

Bike travel boosted by Covid-19 adds US$5.6b to Shimano stock

Relief for restaurants as France prepares new lockdown easing

NLB, SPH extend free access of digital newspapers beyond 'circuit breaker'

China Club at Capital Tower closes for good after years of losses

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 11:33 PM
Real Estate

Singapore launches 4.4ha of industrial land supply for H2 2020

THE government has launched 4.4 hectares of industrial land across six sites under the Industrial Government Land...

May 28, 2020 11:10 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales index falls to lowest in records to 2001

[WASHINGTON] An index of contract signings for purchases of previously owned US homes slumped to a record low in...

May 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang lowers special dividend as Q4 loss deepens 23%

BUKIT Sembawang posted a S$14.2 million loss for the fourth quarter ended March - 23 per cent deeper in the red than...

May 28, 2020 10:24 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's ruling party dumps Mahathir, dissenters

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's ruling party on Thursday terminated the membership of his...

May 28, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux to seek clarity on Utico’s 'bombshell' revised offer

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS has called on Hyflux to immediately clarify key aspects of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.