You are here

Home > Consumer

French food group Danone launches portfolio review to cope with Covid-19 world

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 2:42 PM

af_danone_191020.jpg
Danone said on Monday it was launching a review of its assets and reshaping its management to better cope with challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Danone said on Monday it was launching a review of its assets and reshaping its management to better cope with challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, which is already looking at strategic options for 500 million euros (S$794.77 million)worth of assets in Argentina and for North American plant-based brand Vega, said it aimed to "rapidly reconnect" with its goal to deliver mid-term like-for-like sales growth of 3-5 per cent.

The consumer giant, owner of Evian and Badoit water and the Activia and actimel yoghurt brands also reinstated its forecasts for 2020, targeting a 14 per cent recurring operating margin and 1.8 billion euros of free cash flow.

Danone also announced that Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis would leave the company in February to be replaced by Juergen Esser, currently CFO of the Waters and Africa divisions.

This came as Danone posted a 2.5 per cent drop in like-for-like third quarter sales, slightly worse than analysts expectations of a 2.2 per cent decline, as a fall in out-of-home consumption due to the pandemic continued to hit sales of its bottled waters division and travel restrictions in Asia weighed on its specialised nutrition sales in China.

SEE ALSO

A kimchi disaster is brewing after cabbage fields crippled

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber has had a strategy centered on diversifying the group's portfolio into fast-growing products featuring probiotics, protein and plant-based ingredients to mitigate slower growth in dairy.

Danone shares have lost 25.30 per cent so far this year, lagging a 2 per cent gain for archrival Nestle and a 19 per cent fall in the CAC-40 index of French blue chips.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

A kimchi disaster is brewing after cabbage fields crippled

Mining billionaire Forrest buys famed Australian bootmaker RM Williams

Alibaba shops for hypermarket chain Sun Art in US$3.6b deal

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 02:44 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 1.1%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 1.1 per cent Monday on bargain-hunting with investors still...

Oct 19, 2020 02:34 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's 40 trillion won rescue fund sells debt as airlines seek help

[SEOUL] A South Korean fund established to prevent major companies from going bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic...

Oct 19, 2020 02:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Julius Baer sees profitability rise on client trading, cost cuts

[ZURICH] Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer on Monday flagged an improvement in profitability for the first nine...

Oct 19, 2020 02:12 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at over seven-month high as restrictions ease in Victoria

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at their highest in more than seven months on Monday after the state of Victoria...

Oct 19, 2020 02:06 PM
Government & Economy

Maybe there's hope for a V-shaped recovery after all

[SINGAPORE] China's economy is back-ish and the world can exhale. Without this rebound, the nascent global recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for