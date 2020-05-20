You are here

Fujifilm shares fall after its Avigan drug showed no clear efficacy in some Covid-19 trials

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings fell on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency reported that so far there has been no clear evidence of efficacy for its drug Avigan in treating the novel coronavirus in some clinical trials.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Shares of Fujifilm Holdings fell on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency reported that so far there has been no clear evidence of efficacy for its drug Avigan in treating the novel coronavirus in some clinical trials.

The data reported to Japan's health ministry by hospitals treating...

