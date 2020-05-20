Fujifilm shares fall after its Avigan drug showed no clear efficacy in some Covid-19 trials

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Shares of Fujifilm Holdings fell on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency reported that so far there has been no clear evidence of efficacy for its drug Avigan in treating the novel coronavirus in some clinical trials.
The data reported to Japan's health ministry by hospitals treating...
