You are here

Home > Consumer

Fujifilm takes control of Fuji Xerox, ending joint venture

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 4:38 PM

[TOKYO] Fujifilm said Tuesday it will make Fuji Xerox a wholly owned subsidiary, buying Xerox's stake in the firm and ending a 57-year-old partnership between the Japanese and US companies.

The agreement will see Fujifilm withdraw a lawsuit it filed against Xerox in 2018 seeking more than US$1 billion in damages after a merger between the two firms was scrapped, the Japanese firm said.

Under the transaction announced Tuesday, Fujifilm will acquire the 25 per cent stake in Fuji Xerox owned by Xerox. The deal gives Fujifilm a 100 per cent stake in the firm.

The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, Fujifilm said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Fuji Xerox will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm and will continue to supply to Xerox after completion of the transaction," it said.

SEE ALSO

Ocado’s retail business grows as company focuses on tech

"Fuji Xerox has now become a lean and strong company after a series of reforms we started in 2018, and I am confident that with this initiative it will be even stronger," Shigetaka Komori, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fujifilm, said in a statement.

He said full ownership of the firm would "facilitate faster decision making in a rapidly changing business environment".

The decision comes after a contentious period for the two firms after a merger between them failed following a lawsuit by powerful investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who own more than 15 per cent of Xerox and opposed the tie-up.

After the merger was shelved, Fujifilm sued Xerox seeking damages of more than US$1 billion and continuing to push for the tie-up to go ahead.

AFP

Consumer

Jeweller Pandora cuts sales forecast on weak consumer, Hong Kong unrest

Hugo Boss predicts recovery after Hong Kong hit

Bain, KKR among bidders for Hong Kong gaming firm Leyou: sources

Return of Popeyes chicken sandwich in US prompts sellouts, fatal fight

De Beers cuts diamond prices by about 5% as industry crisis deepens

At-home test could boost screening for cervical cancer

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 04:35 PM
Transport

Aston Martin's 108,000 euro motorcycle isn't street legal

[NEW YORK] Aston Martin is giving two wheels a try. On Nov 5 at the Milan Motorcycle Show, the beleaguered British...

Nov 5, 2019 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks clock up fourth day of gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended a recent rally to four days on Tuesday as investors took their lead from a...

Nov 5, 2019 04:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore multi-family office remains cautions about trade progress

[MUMBAI] When it comes to gold, apparent progress in trade talks and investors' shifting appetite for risk, it may...

Nov 5, 2019 04:26 PM
Consumer

Jeweller Pandora cuts sales forecast on weak consumer, Hong Kong unrest

[COPENHAGEN] Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday warned of a steeper fall in sales this year than expected,...

Nov 5, 2019 04:16 PM
Consumer

Hugo Boss predicts recovery after Hong Kong hit

[BERLIN] Hugo Boss expects sales and operating profit to recover in the fourth quarter, helped by more modern stores...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly