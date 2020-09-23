Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Phase Three trial for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Fujifilm Holdings said on Wednesday its Avigan drug reduced viral loads and symptoms of Covid-19 patients, paving the way for regulatory approval in Japan after months of delays.
The Phase Three clinical study of 156 patients showed that those treated with Avigan improved after 11...
