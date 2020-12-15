You are here

Home > Consumer

GameStop employees surprised by new shipment of PS5, Xbox

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:08 AM

[NEW YORK] GameStop Corp employees across the country were caught by surprise on Saturday when the video-game chain suddenly announced new shipments of the highly coveted PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, sending customers flocking to stores.

Workers at the US retailer, speaking to Bloomberg and posting on social media, said they had received little notice for the restock and that the crowds were both chaotic and a risk to their health.

The latest generation devices from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp have been in short supply since their release last month, leaving gamers everywhere eager for the latest restock. On Saturday afternoon, GameStop told customers that new inventory was arriving, but that it would only be available to pre-order in stores, not online, where scalpers have dominated digital queues. However, employees found out less than an hour before the public, according to GameStop staffers, which left them unprepared for the rush of customers.

Factory and logistical disruptions during the pandemic have hurt Microsoft and Sony's ability to keep up with demand ahead of the holiday season. Both consoles sold out on the first day of their launch. The companies are releasing their consoles to more countries simultaneously than they have in the past, compounding the supply bottlenecks.

Other retailers have also struggled to deliver the devices to customers. Walmart Inc has seen overwhelming demand crash its website on several occasions over the past month as it restocked PlayStation 5s, while Amazon.com Inc. shoppers in the UK found that their PS5 boxes were stuffed with other items, like pet food and Nerf guns. Executives at both Sony and Microsoft have apologised for botched pre-orders and short supply.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

One GameStop manager on the East Coast shared an email from the company, sent just a few minutes before the public announcement, saying that their store would have about 15 new consoles available for pre-order. Minutes after the announcement, the manager said, the store had a crowd of about 40 people, violating social-distancing requirements and overwhelming their clerks.

GameStop said its last-minute notification to customers was meant to ensure that individuals, not resellers, were able to purchase the consoles. "We realise that in some situations our approach of notifying customers of this opportunity may have caused unintended reactions from both our associates and customers," GameStop said in a statement. "We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused." The rush occurred as GameStop is facing widespread staffing shortages as the retailer has asked stores across the country to cut hours, the manager said. GameStop, which has been struggling in recent years amid the widespread adoption of digital games, reported a disappointing third quarter last week, sending the stock falling as much as 22 per cent. The retailer has shuttered almost 700 stores this year and will close more locations through 2022 while it continues to cut costs, although it expects to see a sales bump this quarter thanks to the new consoles.

On Reddit, GameStop employees are sharing similar complaints, telling stories of big lines and unruly crowds. GameStop shares were down 2.7 per cent at 3:01pm in New York.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

Holiday retail workers seek 'temporary lifeline' in warehouse jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:06 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise for fourth straight month in November: SRX

RESALE prices of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose for the fourth straight month in November, according to...

Dec 15, 2020 11:05 AM
Garage

WeWork, SoftBank fail to get suit over stock deal dismissed

[WILMINGTON] WeWork and SoftBank Group failed to persuade a US judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by some of the...

Dec 15, 2020 10:58 AM
Consumer

Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok

[BENGALURU] German sportswear maker Adidas AG said on Monday it is considering strategic options, including a...

Dec 15, 2020 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

China's domestic spending continues to grow in November

[BEIJING] China's retail sales grew in November, official data showed Tuesday, as consumers continued their return...

Dec 15, 2020 10:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

GIC invests US$200m in Sinopec Green

[HONG KONG] Singapore's sovereign fund GIC has invested US$200 million in a geothermal heating company backed by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for