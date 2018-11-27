You are here

Home > Consumer

Genting sues Disney, Fox for US$1b over Malaysia theme park

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 8:56 AM

bp-gentingcollage-271118.jpg
Walt Disney Co and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc were sued for more than US$1 billion on Monday by casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd, which accused them of abandoning a contract related to its planned construction of the first Fox-branded theme park.
PHOTOS: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Walt Disney Co and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc were sued for more than US$1 billion on Monday by casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd, which accused them of abandoning a contract related to its planned construction of the first Fox-branded theme park.

Genting said "seller's remorse" induced Fox, with Disney's help, to breach its 2013 contract with Fox Entertainment Group to license intellectual property for Fox World, a proposed addition to its Resorts World Genting complex, an hour's drive from Kuala Lumpur.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Dan Berger, a spokesman for Twentieth Century Fox Film, one of the defendants, declined to comment.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Los Angeles as Disney prepares to complete its US$71.3 billion purchase of many Fox assets, expected in the first quarter of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Genting said the problems began as Fox engineered years of delays to force a renegotiation of the contract, which did not give it a share of gate sales.

But according to the complaint, Disney is now "calling the shots," and wants to end the contract because associating with a gaming company didn't fit its "family-friendly" brand strategy.

Genting said Fox issued a default notice with the hope of terminating the contract, in a manner "entirely consistent with Disney wanting to kill the deal" to benefit itself.

"Given that FEG had no right to terminate the Agreement, Fox and Disney are liable for what will exceed a billion dollars in damages attributable to the bad-faith behavior of both Fox and Disney," the complaint said.

Genting said it had already made a "US$750 million-plus investment" in Fox World. It is also seeking punitive damages.

According to the complaint, Resorts World Genting contains Malaysia's only legal land-based casino, seven hotels, shopping malls, performance venues, gondola lifts and scores of restaurants, bars and clubs. More than 23 million people visit each year, the complaint said.

REUTERS

Consumer

Early US data show big jump in online holiday shopping

ThaiBev full year net profit down 46% at 18.53b baht

Singapore becoming too reliant on a murky data economy

Cyber Monday deals to test limits of retailers' websites

Paychex to buy outsourcing firm Oasis for US$1.2b

Glaxo considers developing Gonorrhea vaccine as threat rises

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
3 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
4 A whole new ball game for Neo Group
5 5.6-magnitude quake hits off western Taiwan

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Nov 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, Keppel-KBS US Reit, First Ship Lease Trust, Asian Pay Television Trust, Thai Bev

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening