You are here

Home > Consumer

German orthopaedic implant maker Syntellix opens first overseas facility in Singapore

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 12:56 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SYNTELLIX, a German firm that pioneered the use of bioabsorbable bone implants, opened a production site in Singapore on Tuesday, its first facility outside its home country.

The Magnezix implants, which are made from a patented magnesium alloy, dissolve completely in the bone, Syntellix said in a statement. Unlike conventional metal implants, the patient does not have to undergo a second surgery to remove the implants as they are converted into bone tissue which aid the healing process.

The production facility was officially opened by Syntellix founder and CEO Utz Claassen, in the presence of German Ambassador to Singapore Ulrich Sante, and Economic Development Board of Singapore chairman Beh Swan Gin.

The implants have product registrations in 56 countries, including Singapore. They have been used in hospitals here, such as National University Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and Gleneagles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Syntellix said the implants can "save thousands of lives by making implant removal surgeries and their associated infection and anaesthesia risks obsolete".

Speaking to BT after the launch, Dr Claassen said the initial investment of the production facility falls within a "single-digit" million dollars, but he projects that investments could reach S$200 million by 2024, with a potential cumulative revenue of S$500 million by then. This, he said, is thanks to the immense potential of the medtech industry.

Last week, the firm signed an agreement with Chinese orthopaedic implant supplier Beijing Chulizhengda Medical Instruments, with a minimum purchase quantity of more than S$160 million.

In May 2019, Syntellix was honoured with the German Innovation Award in Gold in the “Excellence in Business to Business - Medical Technologies”.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

Jewel @ Killiney Photo.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Owner seeking at least S$155m for Killiney Rd freehold hotel site

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly