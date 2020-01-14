You are here

Home > Consumer

Germany, France to push EU to end shredding of male chicks

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 10:34 AM

rk_chicks_140120.jpg
Berlin and Paris will join forces to end mass shredding of male chicks at the EU level by the end of 2021, agriculture ministers Julia Kloeckner and Didier Guillaume said Monday.
PHOTO: SENG CHOON FARM PTE LTD

[BERLIN] Berlin and Paris will join forces to end mass shredding of male chicks at the EU level by the end of 2021, agriculture ministers Julia Kloeckner and Didier Guillaume said Monday.

"It's time to end the shredding of chicks. France and Germany should be the European motor to advance on this issue," Mr Guillaume said during a visit to his German counterpart.

Germany's presidency of the bloc in the second half of 2020 is an opportunity to push forward on the issue, Ms Kloeckner said.

In many poultry businesses, male chicks are separated from females soon after hatching and killed, as they do not produce eggs and generate less meat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tens of millions of males are shredded in each country per year.

SEE ALSO

Europe will emulate Japan's foreign takeover binge

Producers say that there is no practical, affordable and cruelty-free alternative.

France and Germany now plan to bring together industry groups, companies, researchers and campaign groups to "share scientific knowledge" and "implement alternative methods".

"We welcome this scheme and the fact that non-governmental organisations are involved, but we expect clear regulatory commitments," said Agathe Gignoux of CIWF, a French NGO.

German farmers' group ZRF warned that "apparent solutions" via the law without a technical plan could depress domestic egg production in favour of imports -- meaning the chicks would simply be exterminated somewhere else.

Both governments must tread lightly, with ever-tighter regulations chafing on financially squeezed farmers, while consumers demand more environmental and animal protection.

Scientists in several countries are working on technologies to determine the sex of chicks before they hatch, but none are ready yet for industrial-scale use.

One technique, developed by a German firm, involves using a laser to make a tiny hole to extract liquid from a fertilised egg, before testing it for the presence of a female hormone.

Austrian and French firms are working on less-invasive techniques, while scientists in other countries are looking into genetically modified chickens.

 

AFP

Consumer

Bye, bye London: British fashion star makes Paris debut

AstraZeneca abandons fish oil pill for bad cholesterol

Walmart fires more than 50 staff in India but denies exit plans

Australia's bushfire crisis turns off tourists

Grab offers Chubb travel insurance on its app

UOB extends online travel marketplace to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand customers

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 11:00 AM
Life & Culture

US speakeasies back in vogue -- in echo of Prohibition era

[WASHINGTON] A century after the United States clamped down on alcohol and ushered in the Prohibition era,...

Jan 14, 2020 10:53 AM
Life & Culture

Meghan Markle bugs pontiff for fashion tips in 'The New Pope'

[PARIS] She is already at war with the Queen -- now the "Pope" is turning on Meghan Markle.

Jan 14, 2020 10:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Russia's Sakhalin 2 plant offers LNG cargoes for February: sources

[LONDON] Russia's Sakhalin 2 plant has offered two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in February, two...

Jan 14, 2020 10:38 AM
Banking & Finance

US to de-list China as currency manipulator: report

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday will formally retract its accusation that China manipulates its currency to...

Jan 14, 2020 10:37 AM
Garage

iSTOX bags US$5m investment from Hanwha Asset Management

DIGITAL securities startup iSTOX on Tuesday announced it has secured US$5 million in funding from Seoul-based Hanwha...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly