Gilead's remdesivir endorsed as first Covid-19 treatment in Europe

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BRUSSELS] The European healthcare regulator has recommended the conditional approval of Gilead Sciences' antiviral treatment, remdesivir, for use in Covid-19 patients, making it the first treatment to be on track to be green-lit in the continent.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes