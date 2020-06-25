You are here

Gilead's remdesivir endorsed as first Covid-19 treatment in Europe

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:01 PM

[BRUSSELS] The European healthcare regulator has recommended the conditional approval of Gilead Sciences' antiviral treatment, remdesivir, for use in Covid-19 patients, making it the first treatment to be on track to be green-lit in the continent.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said...

