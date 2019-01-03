You are here

Home > Consumer

Giving up beef could reduce diet-related deaths by 5%: World Economic Forum

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 8:21 AM

BP_beef_030119_20.jpg
If people switched to alternative sources of protein from beef, diet-related deaths may decline as much as 5 per cent in high and upper-middle-income countries, according to a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] If people switched to alternative sources of protein from beef, diet-related deaths may decline as much as 5 per cent in high and upper-middle-income countries, according to a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The report also says such a scenario could reduce food-related greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter.

"It will be impossible to sustainably satisfy the world's future demand for meat," Dominic Waughray, managing director of the WEF, said in a statement.

The report said the challenge of meeting protein needs of a projected population of 10 billion people by around 2050 sustainably can be helped by innovation and experimentation in alternative and traditional proteins.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global meat consumption is rising with no sign of stopping, the report said. Demand is increasing rapidly in China and increasing in other developing regions, while holding relatively stable at high levels in high-income countries. the report said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Selling drugs is no longer a free lunch in China

Barbie will soon be 60 - and is still going strong

Alcohol companies are unlikely victims of India's farm waiver

World’s largest cigarette maker plans Hong Kong IPO for its international business

Disasters rock Indonesia's '10 New Balis' tourism push

Selling drugs is no longer a free lunch in China's pharma industry

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BT_20190103_VMCHINA3_3658072.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China's manufacturing sector contracts in Dec as trade war hits factories

BT_20190103_CCDUBAI_3658017.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Dubai powers ahead with blockchain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening