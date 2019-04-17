You are here

Home > Consumer

Global dairy prices climb higher, volumes drop at auction

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 8:10 AM

BP_dairy_170419_29.jpg
Global dairy prices rose for a tenth consecutive time at a fortnightly auction on Wednesday, although prices for whole milk powder (WMP), the most-traded item, eased again due to lower demand.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[WELLINGTON] Global dairy prices rose for a tenth consecutive time at a fortnightly auction on Wednesday, although prices for whole milk powder (WMP), the most-traded item, eased again due to lower demand.

The GDT Price Index climbed 0.5 per cent, with an average selling price of US$3,447 per tonne. This was slower that the 0.8 per cent rise in the previous auction, according to GDT Events.

Whole milk powder average prices eased by 0.7 per cent, the second fall in a row.

"We think this is some of the supply premium coming out of prices as concern about the impact of dry weather on NZ milk production eases," Westpac senior economist Anne Boniface said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Anhydrous milkfat (AMF) and butter continued their strong performance with the price indices up 4.2 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively.

A total of 16,166 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 9.5 per cent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product.

The kiwi currency was trading down 1.3 per cent at its lowest since Jan 2, but the decline followed the release on Wednesday of softer than expected CPI data.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, but operates independently from the dairy giant. The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for May 7.

Fonterra, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

REUTERS

Consumer

Half of statins patients don't achieve 'healthy' cholesterol levels: study

Spicy hotpot makes couple US$6b richer in 2019

China seizes nearly 2,750 elephant tusks in huge bust

Netflix results face pressures with higher costs, new rivals

Grab to integrate GrabFood into super app with islandwide beta-testing in May

STB partners Alibaba, Indonesia tech unicorn Traveloka to woo China, Asean visitors

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_Bank of Singapore_170419_5.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening