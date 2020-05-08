You are here

Home > Consumer

Global luxury industry to contract between 20% and 35% in 2020: report

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 12:35 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AB_gucci_080520.jpg
The global luxury industry is set to contract between 20 per cent and 35 per cent in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE global luxury industry is set to contract between 20 per cent and 35 per cent in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The market for personal luxury goods has also declined by 25 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, according to estimates in a Bain & Company report released on Friday in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, an Italian luxury goods manufacturers' industry foundation.

There was a strong start to the year for the industry in all key regions - mainland China, Europe, America - which was quickly offset by virus-related lockdowns and the collapse of tourism amplifying the decline in Europe.

Luxury sales in Japan and the rest of Asia also fell but at a slightly slower pace.

All categories have seen declines, with accessories being the most resilient. Watches fell the most due to a lack of online sales platforms to offset shutdowns of physical channels.

SEE ALSO

PE deal value in Singapore falls as investors look to higher growth markets

A recovery to 2019 levels is not expected to occur until 2022 or 2023, where market growth will resume gradually to reach an estimated 320 billion to 330 billion euros (S$490.03 billion to S$505.34 billion) by 2025.

That being said, China has started to lead the way for recovery, with Chinese consumers on track to cementing their status as crucial drivers of the industry.

Luxury purchases made online have increased throughout the Covid-19 outbreak period. The online channel could represent up to 30 per cent of the market by 2025.

"As consumers slowly emerge from lockdowns, the way they see the world will have changed and luxury brands will need to adapt," said Paolo Misurale, Bain & Company partner and leader of the firm's Asia-Pacific consumer products practice.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

China-backed AIIB approves US$500m loan for India's Covid-19 response

[BEIJING] Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it had approved a US$500 million...

May 8, 2020 12:24 PM
Government & Economy

Japan businesses reopen as govt eyes end to emergency measures in some regions

[TOKYO] As Japan prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions in some parts of the country, a growing number of the...

May 8, 2020 12:15 PM
Government & Economy

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

[UNITED STATES] United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Friday for an "all-out effort" to end...

May 8, 2020 12:04 PM
Real Estate

HDB resale flat volume falls 78.3% in April; only 423 units changed hands amid circuit breaker measures

[SINGAPORE] Housing Board (HDB) resale flat volumes plummeted by 78.3 per cent in April from March to levels that...

May 8, 2020 12:01 PM
Technology

After surprise apology, Samsung heir pressed to explain family's intentions

[SEOUL] Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee's vow to end dynastic succession at South Korea's biggest conglomerate...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.