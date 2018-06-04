You are here

Home > Consumer

Good news for women with breast cancer: Many don’t need chemo

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 7:53 AM

BP_Newsletter8_040618_30.jpg
Many women with early-stage breast cancer who would receive chemotherapy under current standards do not actually need it, according to a major international study that is expected to quickly change medical treatment.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[NEW YORK] Many women with early-stage breast cancer who would receive chemotherapy under current standards do not actually need it, according to a major international study that is expected to quickly change medical treatment.

"We can spare thousands and thousands of women from getting toxic treatment that really wouldn't benefit them," said Dr Ingrid A Mayer, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, an author of the study.

The study found that gene tests on tumour samples were able to identify women who could safely skip chemotherapy and take only a drug that blocks the hormone estrogen or stops the body from making it. The hormone-blocking drug tamoxifen and related medicines, called endocrine therapy, have become an essential part of treatment for most women because they lower the risks of recurrence, new breast tumors and death from the disease.

"I think this is a very significant advance," said Dr Larry Norton, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He is not an author of the study, but his hospital participated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I'll be able to look people in the eye and say, 'We analysed your tumor, you have a really good prognosis and you actually don't need chemotherapy.' That's a nice thing to be able to say to somebody."

The findings apply to about 60,000 women a year in the United States, according to Dr Joseph A Sparano of Montefiore Medical Center in New York, the leader of the study.

But Drs Sparano and Mayer added a note of caution: The data indicated that some women 50 and younger might benefit from chemo even if gene-test results suggested otherwise. It is not clear why. But those women require especially careful consultation, they said. (Most cases of breast cancer occur in older women: The median age at diagnosis in the United States is 62.)

The study, called TAILORx, is being published by The New England Journal of Medicine and was to be presented Sunday at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago. The study began in 2006 and was paid for by the US and Canadian governments and philanthropic groups.

Genomic Health, the company that makes the gene test, helped pay after 2016.

This year, about 260,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected in women in the United States, and 41,000 deaths. Globally, the most recent figures are from 2012, when there were 1.7 million new cases and more than half a million deaths.

NYTIMES

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
4 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening