You are here

Home > Consumer

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 1:16 PM

rk_google_140121.jpg
Google has started hiding Australian news sites from some local users, in an experiment that comes amid Canberra's push to compel tech firms to pay media outlets for their content.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Google has started hiding Australian news sites from some local users, in an experiment that comes amid Canberra's push to compel tech firms to pay media outlets for their content.

Australia plans to force Google and Facebook to pay media organisations when their platforms host their content or face millions of dollars in fines, in one of the most aggressive moves globally to check the power of the US digital giants.

The "world first" rules, due to come into effect this year, will apply to Facebook's 'News Feed' and Google searches - and have drawn the tech companies' ire.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Google was blocking several major commercial news outlets including its masthead, News Corp papers and Guardian Australia from a small number of search users.

Old links or content from other sites were reportedly appearing instead.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A Google spokesman said the changes were part of the "tens of thousands of experiments" it runs.

"We're currently running a few experiments that will each reach about 1 percent of Google Search users in Australia to measure the impacts of news businesses and Google Search on each other," he said in a statement.

"In 2018, the value we provided to publishers through referral traffic alone was estimated at A$218 million (S$224 million)," he added.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hit back at the move, saying Google and Facebook should not be preventing Australians from accessing local news.

"The digital giants should focus on paying for original content, not blocking it," he said on Thursday.

Canberra's initiative has been closely watched around the globe, as news media worldwide suffer in an increasingly digital economy where advertising revenue is overwhelmingly captured by big tech firms.

The experiments were due to finish by early February, the Google spokesman said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 01:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

MAYBANK Kim Eng has raised its target price for Wilmar International to S$6.80 from S$5.40 previously, while...

Jan 14, 2021 01:20 PM
Transport

Brexit adds to airline virus woes in Britain

[LONDON] Already grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, airlines operating in the UK are facing post-Brexit obstacles...

Jan 14, 2021 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong national security police make 11 new arrests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's national security police arrested 11 people in dawn raids on Thursday, including a veteran...

Jan 14, 2021 12:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Cargill in talks to exit global sugar trading business

[CHICAGO] Cargill is in talks to exit its global sugar trading business as the top agricultural commodities firm...

Jan 14, 2021 12:19 PM
Transport

Chinese drone firm DJI builds team to work on self-driving tech

[BEIJING] China's SZ DJI Technology, the world's largest drone maker, is building an engineering team to work on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Grab raises US$300m for fintech arm from investors including Hanwha

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for