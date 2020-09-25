Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GOOGLE has, in a tie-up with banks here, revamped its payments app to allow for real-time money transfers via the PayNow rails, tapping the surge in digital payments as Covid-19 restrictions limit physical contact.
This latest integration on the Google Pay app enables...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes