You are here

Home > Consumer

Grab launches grocery delivery service in race for growth

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 2:55 PM

doc70y4a4r40ea15ixj11kf_doc70y24uv44hg1fhl8pbjg.jpg
Grab. co-founded by Anthony Tan (above0 unveiled a grocery delivery service on Tuesday, betting the firm's extensive network of 7.1 million drivers, agents and merchants will help steer the company as it expands beyond its core ride-hailing business across Southeast Asia.

[SINGAPORE] Grab unveiled a grocery delivery service on Tuesday, betting the firm's extensive network of 7.1 million drivers, agents and merchants will help steer the company as it expands beyond its core ride-hailing business across Southeast Asia.

The strategy to provide "everyday" offerings via a new open platform underscores Grab's ambition to secure its dominant market share at a time when rival Go-Jek is embarking on a US$500 million expansion into markets including Thailand and Singapore.

Go-Jek, the main ride-hailing player in Indonesia that is backed by private-equity firms KKR and Warburg Pincus, has expanded into digital payments, food delivery and on-demand cleaning and massage services.

Grab, which is transforming itself into a consumer technology group, already offers loans, electronic money transfers, payments and food delivery. With the launch of GrabFresh, it will now provide on-demand grocery delivery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We believe that as we offer more localised everyday services, there will be more users and higher engagement across the user base," Anthony Tan, Grab's 36-year-old co-founder and group CEO, told Reuters on Monday ahead of the launch.

"When that happens, it attracts more partners and it's a virtuous upwards cycle. Great for business," said Tan, who scored a big win when Uber handed over its regional operations to Grab this year in return for a stake.

For GrabFresh, Grab said it was partnering with a Southeast Asian grocery delivery provider HappyFresh, part of its new open platform strategy where partners can access parts of its technology such as logistics and payments.

"Whether it's food, whether it's groceries, we need to make sure that all these are well funded, both technologically and financially," Tan told Reuters at Grab's new downtown office in Singapore, where boxes of Apple Macbooks were piled up.

A grocery delivery service could pit Singapore-headquartered Grab against firms such as Amazon.com and RedMart, owned by Alibaba-backed Lazada, which already offer online grocery shopping in the city-state.

Grab will test GrabFresh in Jakarta from this month and roll it out in Thailand and Malaysia by the end of 2018. A launch in other countries in the region will follow.

CREATE A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

Grab, which employs 5,000 people, counts firms such as Japan's Softbank Group and Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing among its investors.

Last month, Toyota Motor Corp agreed to pump in US$1 billion in Grab, which a source familiar with the matter said valued the company at just over US$10 billion.

Grab facilitates more than 6 million rides per day across eight countries and more than 200 cities, up from 2.5 million rides just a year ago, making it one of the largest ride-hailing platforms in the world. It expects to hit revenues of $1 billion by the end of 2018.

Tan, however, told Reuters that the firm's goal was "not to be blindly shooting for a target. The way to think about is, how do we create a sustainable business".

To this end, Grab plans to add highly used everyday services to its app, together with its partners, who can use the firm's new open platform to integrate their services with Grab.

Grab's app is also set for a facelift, with a new interface offering users quicker access to services such as payments and food delivery. It will also introduce a newsfeed, helped by a content partnership with Yahoo.

When asked about plans for a public listing, Tan said it was something the company "should think about, but not immediately for sure".

REUTERS

Consumer

French government monitoring Sanofi plant at centre of pollution complaint

Great salmon escape threatens to taint Chile fish farm industry

Great salmon escape threatens to taint Chile fish farm industry

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

World Cup fever fuels UK spending on televisions, pub drinks

China's egg industry shows modernising is the way to go

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
5 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

BP_SGcondo_100718_52.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100718_61.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening