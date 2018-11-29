You are here

Home > Consumer

GSK says looking at a merger for its consumer healthcare unit

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 10:15 PM

doc72z7q6u1n8kxgn1zivb_doc72yjkl84jc1wp9pzc4v.jpg
GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Thursday confirmed it was considering a merger of its consumer healthcare business as part of a review of its Indian Horlicks nutrition business and other consumer healthcare nutrition products.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Thursday confirmed it was considering a merger of its consumer healthcare business as part of a review of its Indian Horlicks nutrition business and other consumer healthcare nutrition products.

GSK did not clarify who the unit could be merged with or provide further details. GSK was not immediately available for comment.

India's CNBC TV18 had reported earlier on Thursday that consumer goods group Unilever may look at merging GSK Consumer Healthcare with Unilever's Indian unit HUL. 

Unilever emerged as the leading bidder in a tight contest for the Horlicks business, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Unilever boss steps down after HQ move fiasco

The Amazon warehouse comes to SoHo

Investments hit Ikea as annual profit plunges

Smart technologies a growth area for Daikin in Singapore

All the winners and losers of Black Friday this year

Can artificial intelligence eliminate your bad hair days?

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

file72z14fjjz2u1f93zk102.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening