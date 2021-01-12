You are here

GSK, Vir to test antibody for Covid-19 treatment

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 6:04 PM

British drugmaker GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology will evaluate a second antibody-based treatment in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 in an early- to mid-stage trial.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British drugmaker GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology will evaluate a second antibody-based treatment in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 in an early- to mid-stage trial, the companies said on Tuesday.

The new trial, supported by England's National Health Service, is...

Consumer

