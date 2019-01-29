You are here

Home > Consumer

Guess plunges as it names CEO, keeps Paul Marciano as creative head

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 12:17 PM

doc73ud95fpoeg1im48y9vr_doc738g5gtl03apgxvsl7e.jpg
Guess? Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano, who resigned as chairman of the apparel company last year amid a sexual-harassment probe, will stay on as chief creative officer after all.
REUTERS

[BOSTON] Guess? Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano, who resigned as chairman of the apparel company last year amid a sexual-harassment probe, will stay on as chief creative officer after all.

Marciano was supposed to step down from that role this month, while retaining a seat on the board. Guess didn't immediately return a request for comment on the change of plans.

The company also said Chief Executive Officer Victor Herrero is leaving the company as of Feb. 2 and will be replaced by Carlos Alberini, who had served as president and operating chief from 2000 to 2010. Maurice Marciano, the current chairman and brother of Paul, will serve as acting CEO until Alberini, currently chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand, leaves his current role.

The shares fell as much as 15 per cent to US$19.12 in New York Monday, the biggest intraday slide in almost eight months. They had risen 8 per cent this year through Friday's close, after jumping 23 per cent last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The investigation into Paul Marciano's behavior concluded that while many of the allegations against him couldn't be corroborated, he had put himself in situations where such allegations might occur, the company said in a June filing. Among the allegations were claims of "inappropriate comments and texts, and unwanted advances including kissing and groping."

Marciano and Guess also reached non-confidential settlement agreements with five individuals totaling US$500,000 to avoid "the cost of litigation and without admitting liability or fault," the company said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Suspected potassium cyanide sent to Japan newspapers, drug and food companies: reports

Singapore healthtech firm MyDoc in JV to tackle rising cost of employee healthcare in India

Fraud inspectors tell French horsemeat trial unusual origin was red flag

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco set to axe up to 9,000 jobs

UK, Germany may shed thousands of jobs as retail rout deepens

'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

lyf_one-north_singapore.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, Fortune Reit, Parkway Life Reit, CDL Hospitality Trust, M1

file72p3q1kei94cppvp9b0.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Transport

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening