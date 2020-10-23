You are here

Home > Consumer

Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid online surge

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201023_WEEHERM23_4295171.jpg
Hermes is cautious about the full-year outlook, saying the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is difficult to assess.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paris

HERMES' comparable sales picked up in the third quarter, rising 7 per cent, and the Birkin bag maker said this positive momentum had extended into October after a rebound in Asia and other regions as some Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Luxury goods manufacturers were hit hard by store closures during lockdowns to combat the pandemic and sales for the industry as a whole are expected to fall by up to 35 per cent this year - an unprecedented plunge after a decade of stellar growth.

But a gradual re-opening, even as governments bring in fresh measures to fight rising Covid-19 infections, has helped sales to recover. High-end labels, which used to be more reticent to sell their pricey products online, have also seen Web revenues surge.

Hermes - known for its US$12,000-plus handbags like the Birkin, which often generates waiting lists - already sells a selection of leather goods online but said it would make a larger push.

SEE ALSO

Hermes sees luxury demand recover from pandemic freeze

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are going to gradually increase our offer of products online, except for the very iconic products such as Birkin," finance chief Eric du Halgoüet told reporters.

He said the online channel had now become the group's "biggest store", with revenues exceeding those of any of its flagship shops. Sales online grew by nearly 100 per cent in all regions in the first nine months of the year.

Hermes' comparable sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange rates and acquisitions, came in at 1.8 billion euros (S$2.9 billion) in the three months to end-September - making it the first luxury brand to post rising overall revenues in the third quarter.

Sales of leather goods grew 8 per cent in the period while fashion sales were also up, echoing buoyant trends at Louis Vuitton owner LVMH.

"We think this performance reflects the strength of the brand, continued polarisation between winners and losers and better insulation from a lower than industry average exposure to tourist demand," said Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet.

Growth in the third quarter was strong in Asia, where lockdown restrictions were eased first, with sales up 25 per cent, while revenues fell by 15 per cent in Europe - including a 23 per cent drop in France - and by 5 per cent in the Americas.

Despite the overall rebound, revenue from Hermes silk scarves were down 20.5 per cent in the period. The group said that was due to an unfavourable comparison to a year ago and lower travel retail activity.

Mr Du Halgoüet said the positive sales trend of the third quarter had continued into October and the group had not yet seen an impact from new restrictions imposed by European governments as contagion numbers rise again sharply.

But Hermes struck a cautious note for the full-year outlook, saying the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remains "difficult to assess, as the scale, duration and geographic extent of the crisis evolve every day". At constant currencies, sales in the first nine months fell 14 per cent to 4.29 billion euros. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

PE veteran behind LVMH arm launches own US$500m Asia fund

German consumer morale darkens as Covid-19 cases soar

Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months

AT&T takes pandemic hit, but surpasses revenue expectations

Unilever's third-quarter sales leap back to growth

Hermes sees luxury demand recover from pandemic freeze

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 01:41 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of the wealth...

Oct 23, 2020 01:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Singapore authorities have fined Goldman Sachs Singapore US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal...

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

Oct 22, 2020 11:31 PM
Technology

South Korean antitrust chief says Google has undermined competition

[SEOUL] South Korea's antitrust chief said on Thursday the agency believes US search engine giant Google has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for