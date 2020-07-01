You are here

Home > Consumer

Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 11:16 PM

ym-harrods-010720.jpg
Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, which kept its flagship branch in central London closed for nearly three months.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, which kept its flagship branch in central London closed for nearly three months.

Harrods, which is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), told staff it needed to shed up to 14 per cent of its total workforce of 4,800.

Employees affected will primarily be in parts of the business that have been worst hit by the lockdown.

Chief Executive Michael Ward warned it would take a drastic improvement in external conditions for Harrods' business to recover and return to growth.

"The necessary social distancing requirements to protect employees and customers is having a huge impact on our ability to trade, while the devastation in international travel has meant we have lost key customers coming to our store," he said.

SEE ALSO

Bentley bets on a better Bentayga

The job losses at Harrods add to a grim toll for the sector.

The owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza said earlier on Wednesday it may cut up to 5,000 jobs, while Philip Green's Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins Arcadia group said it was shedding 500 posts. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Pizza Hut and Wendy's US operator NPC files for bankruptcy

South Korea to start talks on Covid-19 drug remdesivir purchases in August

DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

Koufu plans to acquire fried food, dough product supplier for S$22m

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment

A taste of democracy: S Korea's 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cereal

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

WP will never be affected by retirement of a leader: chairman Sylvia Lim

THE Workers’ Party (WP) will never be affected by the retirement of a leader despite the many challenges it has...

Jul 1, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

UK offers Hong Kong residents citizenship in response to China

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday extended Hong Kong residents a broader path to citizenship in response to China's...

Jul 1, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia province declares state of emergency over forest fire risk

[JAKARTA] An Indonesian province declared a state of emergency Wednesday as officials said they had pinpointed...

Jul 1, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Stamford Land refutes report that its Melbourne hotel was behind 29 Covid-19 cases

MAINBOARD-listed Stamford Land on Wednesday refuted a report by Australia's national news outlet ABC News, which...

Jul 1, 2020 10:15 PM
Transport

Singapore Airport adopts contactless toilets and robot cleaners for Covid-19 travel

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Changi Airport is implementing a range of new anti-virus measures as it prepares for a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.