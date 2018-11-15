You are here

Home > Consumer

Harry Winston makes record US$50m bid for pink diamond

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181115_YPPINK15T4NV_3617512.jpg
The 18.96-carat stone was the largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever offered at auction by Christie's, and comes from the collection of the Oppenheimer family, the former owners of De Beers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Zurich

HARRY Winston made the winning US$50 million bid for a pink diamond at an auction by Christie's, setting a record price for price paid per carat for a gem of that hue.

The 18.96-carat stone was the largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever offered at auction by Christie's, and comes from the collection of the Oppenheimer family, the former owners of De Beers. It sold after five minutes of bidding, meeting the high estimate. The luxury diamond purveyor renamed it the Winston Pink Legacy.

The sale sends a signal that demand for the rarest diamonds is faring better than the bottom end of the market. De Beers cut prices of low-quality stones by as much as 10 per cent at a sale this week, according to people familiar with the situation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The price for the latest acquisition was US$2.7 million per carat, beating the US$2.2 million record that was set by the Pink Promise in a Hong Kong auction last year.

This isn't the first time Harry Winston has splashed out on such a rare diamond. The luxury jewellery maker, which Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group AG acquired in 2013, paid US$27 million for the 101.73-carat colourless Winston Legacy diamond at a Christie's auction that year.

"We are proud to continue in the Winston tradition of acquiring the finest gems in the world," Harry Winston chief executive officer Nayla Hayek said in a statement.

The autumn auction season is under way in Geneva, with Sotheby's offering jewels that once belonged to Marie Antoinette on Wednesday evening, including an 18th-century natural pearl and diamond pendant that's estimated to sell for as much as US$2 million. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

SPH offers digital TV promotion

Marie Antoinette's jewels go on the block

German grocer Rewe takes aim at Amazon with cutting-edge facility

Sears finalizing US$350m bankruptcy loan with Great American

Netflix tests cheaper mobile-only plan in Malaysia

Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' drink faces clash with Mexican tequila industry

Editor's Choice

Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Private exchanges a good way for startups to rehearse for IPO

BT_20181115_JLMODI_3617925.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech sets path to financial inclusion: Modi

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening