You are here

Home > Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 12:20 AM

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices, ending a standoff that had curtailed the growth of the new streaming video service.

The HBO Max app will be available on Tuesday on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, smart TVs and tablets, WarnerMedia said.

The deal ends months of impasse between the two giants that centred, in part, on who controls valuable user data. HBO Max plans to introduce an ad-supported version of its service next year.

Launched in May, HBO Max finished the third quarter with 8.6 million active users. Becoming available on Amazon devices will help the service grow faster.

HBO Max, however, is still unavailable to consumers who use Roku devices to watch streaming services. Roku had 46 million active accounts at the end of the third quarter.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in US$8b deal

Tyson Foods beats sales estimates on strong pork, beef demand

UK shopper numbers plunge as English lockdown makes impact

Australian regulator says one in five buy-now-pay-later users missing payment

Nexi buys Nets in US$9.2b deal to create payment giant

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

Nov 16, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Businessman Mark Wee makes offer for Blumont at 80% discount

BUSINESSMAN Mark Wee Liang Yee has triggered a mandatory unconditional cash offer to buy out Blumont Group after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Finland's battery plans spark environmental fears

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for