You are here

Home > Consumer

Hector Capital, Agritrade International eye green market in Singapore

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 5:11 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

INTEGRATED energy solutions provider Agritrade International and consumer-focused private equity firm Hector Capital are investing up to US$100 million in Sun Electric to help the homegrown solar rooftop developer go regional, and tap Singapore's green energy market.  

Hector Capital has an investment in Singapore-based Agritrade International, which provides over 1.2 GW (gigawatts) of power capacity in Asia. 

Both companies have acquired a 51 per cent stake in Sun Electric for an undisclosed sum, with options to purchase more in the future, Edgare Kerkwijk told The Business Times on Friday. Mr Kerkwijk is the managing director of Asia Green Capital, and adviser to Hector Capital and Agritrade International on their investment in Sun Electric. 

The remaining shares in Sun Electric are owned by the company's founder, Matthew Peloso.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Established in 2013, Sun Electric is Singapore's first licensed solar energy retail company, and has been developing solar rooftops with JTC and other commercial property owners in Singapore.

SEE ALSO

SolarGy, SolarPVExchange and Sunseap lend weight to UOB's solar financing plan

The company has a pipeline of more than 80 MW (megawatts) of solar rooftop projects in Singapore, and is working to build over 300 MW in the city-state. It is also looking to expand its business to other markets in the Asia-Pacific region. 

With the support of the new majority shareholders, Sun Electric will now fast track the construction of its current project pipeline, and initiate discussions with rooftop owners to enlarge its portfolio of solar rooftops in Singapore, the companies said. 

Added Mr Kerkwijk: "This is an exciting investment opportunity for Agritrade and Hector Capital as we are entering a new sector, renewable energy, which is complimentary with our existing investments in the power generation sector.

"With the recent announcement of the Singapore government's plan to ramp up its solar capacity by more than seven times from current levels to 2 GW installed capacity, we are keen to participate in this growth, and support Singapore's ambitions for renewable energy."

Consumer

Polar Water unveils latest product in recyclable cartons in green push

Founder of aesthetics clinic chain ordered to return S$30.7m to investor

Japan's household spending posts fastest decline in 3.5 years

Hong Kong protests cost embattled MTR operator HK$1.6b

Shiseido opens first domestic factory in 36 years

Boomers have outgrown real Christmas trees

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open, before US jobs data

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, with all eyes on US monthly jobs data to be...

Dec 6, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong closed more than one per cent higher Friday, boosted by renewed hopes that China and the...

Dec 6, 2019 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

Transport chaos as strike against Macron reforms enters day two

[PARIS] France faced a second day of travel chaos, shuttered schools and understaffed hospitals on Friday as unions...

Dec 6, 2019 03:55 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks close higher on Trump's remarks on trade talks

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended 1 per cent higher on Friday as investors cheered US President Donald Trump's...

Dec 6, 2019 03:28 PM
Life & Culture

Bilibili inks 800m yuan contract to broadcast League of Legends in China

[BEIJING] Chinese video site Bilibili said on Friday it had agreed to a three-year contract to domestically...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly